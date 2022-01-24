Left Menu

Updated: 24-01-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 11:10 IST
Barun Sobti wraps 'Asur 2'
Actor Barun Sobti on Monday said he has finished filming season two of his crime thriller series ''Asur''.

''Asur 2'' stars Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh and Riddhi Dogra reprising their roles from the 2020 Voot Select series.

The ''Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'' star took to Instagram and posted a picture from the show's set. ''There have been a lot of milestones. This was exactly the one that I desired #Asur2,'' the 37-year-old wrote.

''Asur 2'' is directed by Oni Sen. The first season of the show chronicled the story of a serial killer on the loose in the backdrop of myths and religion.

The show marked the digital debut of Warsi, who featured as a forensic expert.

