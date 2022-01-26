Left Menu

B-town extends heartfelt greetings on 73rd Republic Day

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, members of the film industry took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to everyone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:41 IST
B-town extends heartfelt greetings on 73rd Republic Day
Happy Republic Day. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, members of the film industry took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to everyone. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a slew of photographs, a few of which show him dressed up in white and holding the Indian flag.

Taapsee Pannu shared an excerpt of the Indian Consitution that came into force in 1950. "OF the people FOR the people BY the people" Happy Republic Day to the PEOPLE of India #RepublicDay," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of a postal stamp from January 26, 1950, and wrote, "Happy Republic Day". Filmmaker Karan Johar urged people to always celebrate our constitution.

"To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country's values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind," he posted on Instagram. Actor Varun Dhawan sent out wishes on Republic Day by painting his cheeks in tricolour. He also posted a video of him unfurling the flag.

"Had the absolute honour of unfurling the flag. #proudindian," he wrote. Actor Tiger Shroff uploaded a clip from his music video 'Vande Mataram' to mark the occasion.

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on this day in 1950. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022