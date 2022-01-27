Left Menu

On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, old celebrations video with Sidharth Shukla goes viral

As actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on Thursday, a birthday celebration video from her 27th birthday last year went viral on social media, featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 11:16 IST
On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, old celebrations video with Sidharth Shukla goes viral
Shehnaaz Gill with late Sidharth Shukla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on Thursday, a birthday celebration video from her 27th birthday last year went viral on social media, featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen holding his rumoured girlfriend and swinging her into a pool, while everyone laughs around.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Shehnaaz also released her music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022