Left Menu

Howard Stern defends Joe Rogan against Spotify podcast cancellation

Although Howard Stern has slammed the controversial Spotify radio host Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, he doesn't want to see Rogan shunned in public opinion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:36 IST
Howard Stern defends Joe Rogan against Spotify podcast cancellation
Howard Stern, Joe Rogan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Although Howard Stern has slammed the controversial Spotify radio host Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, he doesn't want to see Rogan shunned in public opinion. As per Variety, speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn't believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan's podcast empire.

"I don't listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago," Stern said this week. "We're no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point -- I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian -- I knew him before he was on 'Fear Factor' actually. I know that his podcast is very popular, they say... I am for any performer who can get any money and get paid. I'm happy for any young man or woman who can get paid in show business because so many people do not get paid. So those that can, god bless. It ain't easy. It's not an easy road. And attracting an audience is not easy," he shared.

Rogan struck a USD 100 million deal with Spotify to bring his podcast over to the platform. Stern concluded, "I don't want to see Joe Rogan cancelled... Everything in this world comes down to money."

'The View' host Joy Behar agreed with Stern during the January 26 episode of the ABC daytime talk show. Behar stressed that Rogan is "a horror" because of his COVID beliefs, but she cited the First Amendment and said that doesn't mean Spotify should dump him. Instead, she called on people to boycott Spotify or not tune into Rogan's show as an act of protest if they don't agree with Rogan. "The way to counter that speech is with more speech," Behar said. "The way to counter it is with boycotts."

Behar praised Neil Young for threatening to remove his music from Spotify in protest of Rogan. Spotify has since confirmed to Variety that it is in the process of taking Young's music off the platform. "Maybe other musicians will follow suit, and that would be legitimate," Behar said. "It's not a cancel culture, it's a consequence culture. And the way we handle it is we don't buy Spotify. We ignore Spotify."

Behar's 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin noted that Spotify shouldn't cancel Rogan but should be "good corporate citizens" and draw a line, adding, "I mean I'm not saying that Joe Rogan should be removed from Spotify. He's got 11 million listeners, he's got a USD 100 million contract, as of 2020, but I do think, as the podcast platform, you have to have some sort of guidelines. How about a disclaimer on his podcast, that says 'This is misinformation.' How about removing some of the podcasts that disseminate this misinformation?" While an official reason was never announced, Spotify did remove 42 episodes of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' from its platform in April 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022