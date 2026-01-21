Storm Chaos: North Island Awash Amidst Torrential Downpour

Severe weather conditions have engulfed New Zealand's North Island, prompting authorities to urge evacuations in low-lying regions. Flooding, swollen rivers, and landslides have disrupted life, with police actively searching for a man who went missing after being swept away in a river.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised by local councils to either relocate to higher ground or prepare for potential evacuation, as several roads have been closed due to slips and flooding. News images depict submerged farmlands and waterlogged roads exacerbating the crisis.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell expressed concerns for Northland, especially Oakura and its surroundings, given the saturated ground conditions. MetService's warnings for the northern regions signify serious threats to life, with expectations of dangerous river conditions, more significant flooding, and potential isolation for some communities.