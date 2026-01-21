Left Menu

Airwallex Expands Into South Korea with Strategic Acquisition

Airwallex has acquired South Korea's Paynuri Co Ltd, gaining local payment licenses and a foreign-exchange registration, which allows direct operations in South Korea. The acquisition is a strategic expansion in Asia for the fintech, valued at $8 billion after its latest funding round, aiming for significant growth by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 04:22 IST
Airwallex Expands Into South Korea with Strategic Acquisition

Airwallex, the Australian-founded fintech company, has made a significant move into the South Korean market by acquiring Paynuri Co Ltd. This acquisition provides Airwallex with crucial local payment licenses and a foreign-exchange business registration, enabling it to operate directly in South Korea without relying on third-party intermediaries.

Following a successful funding round that valued Airwallex at $8 billion, the acquisition marks a pivotal step in expanding its global financial platform. Airwallex plans to launch services like global business accounts and payment acquiring in South Korea by 2026, further planning to strengthen its presence by hiring a local team to boost sales, compliance, and client management.

Arnold Chan, Airwallex's General Manager for Asia-Pacific, noted that South Korea's growing ecommerce, creative, and entertainment sectors present extensive opportunities. The acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its global network and scale its AI-driven solutions, having already reached significant annual revenue and transaction volumes.

TRENDING

1
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
2
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain
3
Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Challenge to Advance in Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka Overcomes Challenge to Advance in Australian Open

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street Homebuyers with New Housing Order

Trump Targets Wall Street Homebuyers with New Housing Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026