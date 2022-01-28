Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty thanks Gauahar Khan for supporting Shamita Shetty after being age-shamed

Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a note to thank Gauahar Khan for speaking in support of her sister Shamita Shetty, who was age-shamed ahead of the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale.

Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a note to thank Gauahar Khan for speaking in support of her sister Shamita Shetty, who was age-shamed ahead of the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale. Shamita's fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving huge backlash for calling Shamita 'aunty' on the show recently.

After Gauahar Khan voiced her support for Shamita on Twitter, Shilpa Shetty responded to her gesture by writing, "Thank you @GAUAHAR_KHAN for being so vociferous. Takes a strong woman to take up for another, That you are.#respect. Never give up on 3 things. Your family, your heart or your Dignity. @ShamitaShetty so proud, u showed grace under fire #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShettyForTheWin." In her tweet, Gauahar had written, "Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone's mindset . #shamita was such a sport . U cant teach dignity , it's inbuilt . #bb15."

Earlier Bipasha Basu also took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the incident. The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' will take place on January 30. (ANI)

