Wentworth: Is Netflix planning for a reboot of the prison-based drama?

The Australian TV series, Wentworth Season 9 or the second part of Season 8 has launched its final episode on October 26, 2021, on Netflix. Wentworth comes to an end after a total of 100 episodes. This prison-based drama accumulated a huge reputation and appreciation in Australia and other countries since its release in mid-2013. Although Wentworth is officially over, some fans are hopeful of Wentworth Season 10. So, what's the truth about it?

It seems the franchise has no plan to make the tenth season. In Wentworth Season 9, the drama resolves all the main characters and gives a satisfactory conclusion. While some fans think that there won't be a Wentworth Season 10 because the ninth season concluded on a brighter note, many are optimistic about the show's renewal. But it's highly unlikely Wentworth season 10 will ever be made.

So, will there be Wentworth Season 10 anytime soon? It may be we'll see some sort of spin-off or a reboot in the future. Reboots have been a popular trend these days.

Currently, nothing is official about Wentworth Season 10 or a reboot but some fans are hoping that the creators would return with a reboot of the drama. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry.

What's more, some fans believe Netflix could pick the series for their global audience. In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any drama for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. Similarly, the streamer might come with Wentworth Season 10 or at least a spinoff, thanks to the rising popularity of the series.

If a reboot or spinoff of the Australian drama Wentworth is ever announced, we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

