Love, Victor Season 3 began filming in 2021, know more on release, plot & cast!

Netflix's teen comedy-drama 'Love, Victor' premiered its second season on June 11 2021 with 10 episodes. The storyline pleasantly surprised the fans and kept them engaged with Victor Salazar's (Michael Cimino) self-discovery, challenges at home and struggle with sexual orientation. After its release 'Love, Victor' was officially renewed for a third season in July 2021.

The show is inspired by the 2018 film 'Love, Simon' written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the same duo that created the television series, Love, Victor. The second season has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 8.1/10 based on 23 reviews. It was also the most-binged original drama series on Hulu in 2020 during its first week and the second-most binged original on Hulu after 'Solar Opposites.'

When could Love, Victor Season 3 be released?

Love, Victor Season 3 was confirmed via social media in July 2021, but the release date is yet to be revealed. The good news is that the filming for Love, Victor Season 3 already began on November 8, 2021.

However, if we go with the first two season's release dates, both launched in mid-June. Therefore we can expect Love, Victor Season 3 in June 2022.

What could be the plot for Love, Victor Season 3?

Love, Victor Season 2 series ends with a major cliffhanger. Victor did choose between his two boyfriends. In fact, he ran to the guy with whom he wants to be in a relationship. However, the audience was left in the dark about whose house Victor actually visited.

Evidently, Love, Victor Season 3 is going to resolve the unfinished ending. No wonder fans are speculating who could be Victor Salazar's (Michael Cimino) choice. He might stay with his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or will he start a new relationship with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)?

Meanwhile, show-runner Elizabeth Berger said to Entertainment Weekly, "It's a really interesting, relatable choice where you're at a crossroads in your relationship, and you have all of this beautiful history with one person but things have gotten really hard."

She went on saying: "….and on the other hand there's someone new and exciting and it's all potential at that point and the promise of this beautiful future, and how do you know what to do? How do you make that decision other than close your eyes and just follow your gut? He has both of those options rattling around inside, and then he has a moment of clarity and just follows that right up until that door."

Michael Cimino took to Twitter to share standout moments of Season 2. The actor's Instagram notifying Love, Victor Season 3 is returning on Hulu. The caption reads: "I GUESS WE WILL FIND OUT WHO'S ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE DOOR".

Hopefully, Love, Victor Season 3 will clear out fans' curiosity with whom Victor stars his new life.

Who are the cast in Love, Victor Season 3?

Hulu is yet to reveal the cast list, however, it is likely almost all the major players could return to reprise their role in Love, Victor Season 3 that includes Victor himself (plays by Michael Cimino). Victor's father Armando Salazar (James Martinez), mother Isabel Salazar (Ana Ortiz), little brother Adrian Salazar (Mateo Fernandez), and Victor's anxious younger sister Pilar Salazar (Isabella Ferreira).

Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, and Bebe Wood might also return as Mia Brooks, Felix Westen, and Lake Meriwether respectively.

Love, Victor Season 3 doesn't have a release date yet. We will update you as soon as we get anything new on it. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 will be 'very different'! Alan & Nadia are mysteriously linked