The Kissing Booth 4: Will Netflix come with a fourth film to show Elle’s college experience?

The third film of The kissing Booth was the final film of the series. It was launched on August 11, 2021. Although it is confirmed that there will be no other sequels but some fans are saying that The Kissing Booth 3 wasn't the best conclusion of the series. According to them, The Kissing Booth 4 is necessary, if only to give a good conclusion to the series.

This might be the reason why the film received negative reviews. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 21% based on 19 reviews, with an average rating of 3.4/10. According to the review aggregator Metacritic, which sampled 8 reviews and calculated a weighted average of 36 out of 100, The Kissing Booth 3 received "generally unfavorable reviews."

Since the release of The Kissing Booth 2, fans have waited to know the final decision of Elle (Joey King). The second movie showed choosing a college is difficult for Elle. Elle applies to Harvard University as Noah (Jacob Elordi) suggests, whereas her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) joins the University of California, Berkeley. But The Kissing Booth 3 gives a different story, Elle neither goes to Harvard with Noah nor to Berkeley with Lee. Instead, she went to study video game design at USC.

Moreover, the third installment shows a time gap. Fans were in dilemma about what happened to Elle during the time jump. The movie ends by showing that six years later Elle is developing her own game. She and Lee remain close friends. Additionally, Lee and Rachel have reunited with each other and got engaged after college. Meanwhile, Elle sees Noah for (presumably) the first time since their breakup, where he reveals he has job offers at law firms in Los Angeles and New York. Noah suggests going on a motorcycle ride when he's back in town and Elle agrees. They part ways, but not before looking back at each other.

It seems weird while fans didn't get to see Elle's college experience which is expected in The Kissing Booth. Although there is no confirmation of The Kissing Booth 4 but viewers expecting if it happens it will plot the flashback of Elle's college life.

Netflix has not confirmed anything on The Kissing Booth 4 yet. Most of the actors confirmed that the third movie is the final part of the sequel. But still, fans are expecting that The Kissing Booth 4 will arrive and fix the plotline.

