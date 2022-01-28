Charmed Season 4: All recent updates you must know before watching

The CW's reboot of the hit fantasy drama Charmed series will stream on Friday, March 11, 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the reboot. Although reboot is a risky business but 2018 reboot of the popular supernatural drama replaced the original's iconic pop culture witch sister Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Prue (Shannen Doherty) with Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and brought charm to viewers once again.

With just two months left to watch the series, you may want to know some interesting about it. So here is all the key information you must know before watching.

The series is based on Constance M. Burge's original series and has been developed by Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, and Jessica O' Toole. The original Charmed ran for eight seasons in the United States on The WB from October 7, 1998, through May 26, 1999.

The CW's Charmed is a reboot series, giving it a modern spin for new viewers. The show has gained huge popularity. It follows the lives of three sisters—Macy, Mel and Maggie. After the death of their mother, they discover that they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of good witches, who are destined to protect innocent lives from demons and other dark forces.

The eldest sister Macy is a "practical, driven, and brilliant geneticist" with the power of telekinesis. The middle sister Mel is "a passionate, outspoken activist" and lesbian with the power of time-freezing, while the youngest Maggie is "a bubbly college freshman" with the power to hear people's thoughts.

The first two seasons of the CW's Charmed dropped on October 14, 2018 and October 18, 2019, respectively. But Charmed Season 3 faced some hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was pushed back to January 24, 2021. The complete Season 3 was released on Netflix in July 2021.

We will see some changes in the cast of Charmed Season 4. Australian actress Lucy Barrett has been cast as the new "Charmed One", replacing Madeleine Mantock, who has been playing the eldest sister Macy Vaughn for the past three seasons since the reboot premiered in 2018.

Charmed Season 4 will also have new showrunners. It is executive produced by Lieber, Renna and Falco, along with Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane TheVirgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin"), Howard Owens ("You vs. Wild"), Liz Kruger ("Girlfriends Guide to Divorce") and Craig Shapiro ("Salvation").

Charmed will premiere on CW network at 8/7c the night of Friday, March 11, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates!

