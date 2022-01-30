Left Menu

Actor Vicky Kaushal became one of the top trends on Twitter and Instagram Saturday night when netizens spotted a scoreboard flashing 'Vicky Kaushal' during the India vs Bangladesh 2022 Under-19 World Cup match.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 10:48 IST
Vicky Kaushal thanks internet for spamming him with hilarious Team India U-19 World Cup meme
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vicky Kaushal became one of the top trends on Twitter and Instagram Saturday night when netizens spotted a scoreboard flashing 'Vicky Kaushal' during the India vs Bangladesh 2022 Under-19 World Cup match. During the match, the scoreboard flashed Indian players Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe's initial names on the screen which led to a flood of memes relating to the 'URI' actor on social media.

This soon caught the actor's attention and taking to his IG story he reacted to the same. "Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U19," he wrote alongside a picture of India vs Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup 2022 scoreboard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming romantic drama with Sara Ali Khan. The Laxman Utekar directorial went on floors in December in Indore. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera' also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film will have a theatrical release on June 10, 2022.

He also has Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen reuniting for this film after their blockbuster hit 'Dangal' opposite Aamir Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

