The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 13: Laginas have a big decision to make

Updated: 01-02-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 11:43 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 13: Laginas have a big decision to make
As the team races to uncover the swamp's secrets while preparing for a drilling project, it is shocked when a remarkable, ancient artifact is uncovered. Image Credit: History Channel / The Curse of Oak Island Season 9
The History Channel's reality series 'The Curse of Oak Island' has already drawn audience interest with several discoveries. In the upcoming Episode 13 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9, it would be interesting to see what the Lagina brothers and team do next to accomplish their mission of solving the 226-year-old mystery of Oak Island.

We are closer to the gold. It seems the team is on the right track. They learned that Zena Halpern's templar map is incorrect, while Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence are correct. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is approaching to its conclusion. Will the architects reach their goal or going to have more cliffhangers for Season 10?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 13 is the upcoming episode to be released on Tuesday. It is titled "Go Big Or Go Home." Although the team faced several hurdles during their research, they still kept their focus on finding the 'Money Pit.' They also got enough evidence to prove that there're gold treasures inside a swamp area. In episode 10, the Lagina brothers found evidence of a massive sailing vessel hiding in the swamp that gave them new hopes for their mission. Currently, they are working hard to find the ship into the swamp.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 13, the architects will discover something shocking. As the team progresses slowly toward the swamp, they might find something unexpected. If we look at the title of the upcoming episode, it seems the Laginas will be in the throes of deciding something big. They have to choose whether they want to go ahead with the new shocking discoveries (that would perhaps change the track of their research) or go back home.

They will uncover a remarkable ancient artifact in The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 13. Let's wait until Tuesday to see how the chain of events proceeds in Oak Island.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 13 will premiere on History Channel on February 1, 2022. The reality show airs every Tuesday at 9/8c. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on new episodes.

