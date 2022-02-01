Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home isolation.

The 71-year-old actor shared her COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post. She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested.

''Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated me at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested,'' Azmi wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Azmi will be seen next in the Karan Johar-directed ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'', alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

She will also be seen in the Paramount Plus series ''Halo'', co-produced by Showtime in partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and 343 Industries. Based on the popular Xbox video game franchise, the show will arrive on the streamer on March 24.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases and 11 patients died due to the infection, the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

