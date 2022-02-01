Left Menu

Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home isolation.The 71-year-old actor shared her COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post. She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested.Have tested positive for Covid today.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:46 IST
Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19
Actor Shabana Azmi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home isolation.

The 71-year-old actor shared her COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post. She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested.

''Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated me at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested,'' Azmi wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Azmi will be seen next in the Karan Johar-directed ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'', alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

She will also be seen in the Paramount Plus series ''Halo'', co-produced by Showtime in partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and 343 Industries. Based on the popular Xbox video game franchise, the show will arrive on the streamer on March 24.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 960 new COVID-19 cases and 11 patients died due to the infection, the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022