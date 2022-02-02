Black Clover Chapter 322: Asta heads to battlefield with his anti-magic sword to join Yano

Chapter 322 of the Japanese manga Black Clover showed the anti-magic boy Asta fighting back against Lucifero but unable to defeat him. He can't stand within Lucifero's gravity. He is in a bloodied state. Luckily, the Golden Dawn group, including Yuno, Sylph and Mimosa comes to help Asta. While Mimosa starts to heal Asta using all her reserved mana, Yano prepares to fight against Lucifero.

Now Asta is back on his feet. Mimosa asked him to go ahead towards the battlefield where Yano is fighting with Lucifero. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what the Black Clover Chapter 322 has in store. Chapter 322 will be out on coming Sunday without any break. The raw scan is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two days before the official release.

In Black Clover Chapter 322, Yano and Lucifero will engage in an extreme fight, while Asta will be ready to join Yano. We all are waiting to see Asta picking up his anti-magic sword and gradually heading towards the frontline. While Asta was ill, Yano and Mereoleona teamed up to uphold the situation. They tried their best to stop Lucifero.

Still, there are various mysteries stored in Black Clover Chapter 322. Even though Yano and Mereoleona defend Lucifero very well, still the question comes whether they cover Asta on the battlefield as he is still covered in wounds.

We expect seeing his friends fighting for him. Asta might regain his mental strength which is the most vital support for physical ability.

We will keep you updated on Black Clover Chapter 322 spoilers as soon as we get more information.

Black Clover Chapter 322 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 6, 2022. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

