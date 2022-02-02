Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174: Can Yuta destroy the four pillars?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 will show a severe fight in the Sendai Colony. In the previous chapter, fans were expecting that the arc of Tokyo No. 1 Colony will be wrapped up, but unfortunately, the story ends on cliffhangers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 will solve the undisclosed storyline and might focus on YutaOkkotsu, as the previous installments of the Japanese manga cover the story of Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji.

The fight between HazenokiIori and TakabaFumihiko is on but when Hazenoki comes to know about Reggie's death, he leaves the arena. Although Tabaka's curse technique is funny, but he is unaware of it, and he didn't know the full techniques.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 shows the Sendai Colony in Miyagi, where there was a four-way stand-off between DhruvLakdawalla (91 points), RyuIshigori (77 points), TakakoUro (70 points), and Kurourushi (54 points).

Yuta Okkotsu kills DhruvLakdawalla. He scores 35 points in the Culling Game and has been introduced as a genius. Reggie Star donates his 41 points to Megumi before he died. Now Megimi has a total of 51 points. While giving the points to Megumi, Reggie confirms that he is the only sorcerer, and Kenjaku is not his friend.

Twitter user Ducky shared the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174, in which he predicts Yuta will be going after the four pillars. Now it's time to see if he can destroy all of them and hold a commanding position in the Culling Game?

The shared preview reads:

"Okkotsu, move out! Very strange, mysterious, scary the culling games is to do-or-die! The stage is the Sendai colony... Okkotsu destroys the four pillars?"

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. However, fans could get some hints on the spoilers of the upcoming installment.

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

