Left Menu

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo dead at 93

Veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor Ramesh Deo died of heart attack on Wednesday at a hospital here, son Abhinay Deo said. The actor was 93.He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:29 IST
Veteran actor Ramesh Deo dead at 93
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor Ramesh Deo died of heart attack on Wednesday at a hospital here, son Abhinay Deo said. The actor was 93.

''He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93,'' filmmaker Abhinay Deo told PTI.

Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career.

Beginning his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with 1962's ''Aarti'', Deo went on to deliver memorable roles alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini-Dharmendra in films such as ''Anand'', ''Aap Ki Kasam'' and ''Mere Apne'' and ''Dream Girl''.

He is survived by actor wife Seema Deo, actor son Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as ''Delhi Belly'' and ''Force''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022