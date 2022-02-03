Too Hot To Handle Season 4 updates: Will there be more seasons?

Netflix's reality dating game show, Too Hot to Handle is enormously popular with the young generation. Thanks to its popularity, Netflix has dropped Too Hot To Handle Season 3 on January 19, 2022, which is still not over yet, and now many people are wondering if there will be a Too Hot To Handle season 4.

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether Too Hot to Handle will get a season 4, but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen. After all, the viewers of the first season waited nine months before seasons 2 and 3 were announced.

Season 2 and Season 3 was announced in 2021. During the announcement, Netflix's VP of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg told Variety, "Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won't have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana's strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way."

Following the strong response for season 3, we could definitely expect Too Hot To Handle Season 4.

Although Too Hot To Handle opens up casting for contestants, some are seemingly picked out from social media. As third season's participant Holly revealed to Digital Spy, "I think I was actually approached to do Love Island like a couple years ago, the US one, for season one, and I respectfully declined.

"I couldn't imagine myself on a reality show, believe it or not. This one kind of came and fell into my lap, and I was just in the headspace of 'why not?' Right? Like you live once, experience life and here I am."

What is Too Hot To Handle About?

Ten singles contestants from all across the globe will come together and be dropped off into a private Island where they think they could have some fun. But they need to follow some rules like no kissing, no heavy petting and no pleasure-seeking. Interestingly, money will be deducted from the group's final pot for every sexual encounter.The contestants start with a $100,000 grand prize that gets reduced any time a rule is broken.

Netflix reality dating show Too Hot To Handle Season 4 is yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!

