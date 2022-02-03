Left Menu

'13 Reasons Why' Tommy Dorfman's husband files for divorce

Five years after tying the knot, '13 Reasons Why' alum Tommy Dorfman and husband Peter Zurkuhlen are officially breaking up.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:16 IST
Peter Zurkuhlen, Tommy Dorfman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
According to online court records obtained by E! News, Zurkuhlen filed for divorce from Dorfman, on Tuesday, February 1.

Last July, the 29-year-old star came out as a transgender woman after "privately identifying and living as a woman" for a year prior. In an interview quote obtained by E! News, Dorfman reflected on her professional life and opened up about the change in her personal life moving forward, noting that she and her spouse have redefined their relationship.

"Personally, it's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I'm 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different. I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man," she told in the interview. "So, we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying," E! News quoted Dorfman saying.

The '13 Reasons Why' alum also reflected on her transitioning process, and said, "I'm aligning my body with my soul. Yet as a result of that, I am losing some things. I have to reckon with the fact that I brought along a lot of people and things who might not end up being there for this part of my journey. All I can do now is look to a future where I am, hopefully, just radically honest. That's the person I am becoming." Dorfman and 33-year-old Zurkuhlen, who reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2005, got engaged in April 2015 and married in Portland, Maine in November 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

