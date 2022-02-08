The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Current state of play & other details!

The Rising of the Shield Hero came in 2019. Since then, fans are waiting for a second season of the series. Thankfully, the renewal announcement for seasons 2 and 3 was made in Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020.

Recently, the release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has been delayed until April 2022. Although the reason for its delay has not been officially revealed, some media outlets claimed that the issue with the production in Japan was caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, it was slated to be out in October 2021.

Crunchyroll will broadcast The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as it airs in Japan in April 2022. Here's a quick synopsis by Crunchyroll:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world."

In the latest trailer we saw several updates on the story. The second season will follow the fight between Glass and Naofumi's party.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 might show Naofumi Iwatani and his friend growing up. He will remember everything that he has learned in childhood. Naofumi Iwatani, the young tanuki demi-human girl named Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo will also confront a new antagonist. The enemy will be more powerful than before. Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world.

In the Crunchyroll Expo panel, Masato Jinbo has hinted at the storyline. He shared that Japanese protagonists Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world and unravel the secrets about the Waves.

"Naomi and his friends grew in the first season's story. In the second season, they will take everything they learned from the first season to face new challenges. A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naomi and his friends will have to face various new challenges."

He added:"How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna."

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime series adapted from the light novels of the same title written by AnekoYusagi. Masato Jinbo replaced Takao Abo as director in the second run of the Japanese dark fantasy anime series, and the rest of the staff members will reprise their roles.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is scheduled for release in April 2022. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime series.

