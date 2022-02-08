The Dragon Prince Season 4 updates (plus what to expect)

Fans are waiting over two years for Netflix's popular animated adventure series, The Dragon Prince Season 4. The good news is that The Dragon Prince Season 4 is already under production.

In a recent statement, Netflix also confirmed to fans that The Dragon Prince season 4 is "currently in full production." The streamer added:

"At this point, the scripts for all nine episodes have been written, we've recorded the entire season with our amazing voice actors, storyboards and animatics are complete, and we're now in the process of fully animating each episode with our partners at Bardel Entertainment."

But it's too early to predict the release date for the anime series. However, According to Netflix Life, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Season 4 will be titled "Earth". It will follow a new chapter of the original saga called The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld. As per Saga, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will have a total of seven seasons for the series.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

Season 4 will also entertain viewers with funny and unusual thing in the plot. In an interview with Inverse, the series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond hinted viewers that Claudia would come back in The Dragon Prince Season 4.

"When we get back to her in Season 4, there is some amazing stuff, just in the first few episodes, which by the way are also funny and quirky and all the things we've come to love about the character, but she becomes a very critically important driving force of the narrative in Season 4," told Aaron Ehasz.

Besides, a new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel that Harrow voice actor Luke Rodriq will return as Karim.

Dragon Prince Season 4 does not have an official release date yet. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the fantasy drama.

