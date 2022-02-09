Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill's latest IG reel is sure to drive away your mid-week blues

Actor Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill's latest Instagram post has led to a hyped social media buzz as they made a reel video on the latter's trending song 'Boring Day'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 09:18 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill's latest IG reel is sure to drive away your mid-week blues
Shehnaaz Gill, Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill's latest Instagram post has led to a hyped social media buzz as they made a reel video on the latter's trending song 'Boring Day'. The IG reel video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram handle features her and Shehnaaz performing steps on an impromptu choreography on 'Boring Day'.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better." Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous in her all-black look, with minimal makeup and bold lips. On the other hand, Shilpa looked stunning in orange hue attire that she teamed up with gold accessories.

A few minutes after the video was uploaded, it garnered more than one million likes on Instagram. Scores of fans also chimed into the comments section and left heartfelt messages for the two divas.

"@theshilpashetty @shehnaazgill You both are really looking so pretty," a user wrote. Another fan wrote, "Shehnaz queen of millions of hearts."

"Such a Boring day with Beautiful Hearts," commented a third user. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently hosting the TV reality show 'India's Got Talent' and Shehnaaz Gill who was last seen in the Punjabi comedy film 'Honsla Rakh', recently graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' on Sunday for the show's season finale, and dedicated a special tribute for the late Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. The duo was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022