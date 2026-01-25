Left Menu

Empowering the Electorate: Voters as India's Destiny Makers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the critical role of voters in shaping India's future, calling it both a privilege and a duty. He urged citizens, particularly first-time voters, to participate actively in the democratic process. Modi highlighted the historical significance of India's democracy and the essential contributions of women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:06 IST
Empowering the Electorate: Voters as India's Destiny Makers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the vital role voters play in shaping India's future, describing voting as both a constitutional privilege and an essential duty. In his address to MY-Bharat volunteers on National Voters' Day, Modi referred to voters as the 'Bhagya Vidhata' in India's ongoing development journey.

Marking the occasion celebrated annually on January 25, Modi's message stressed the symbolic importance of voting as a badge of honor that keeps India's democracy vibrant. He encouraged first-time voters, noting their potential to transform the nation, and praised efforts by the Election Commission of India to strengthen democratic processes.

Modi called for celebrating new voters, especially young women, to foster their crucial participation in democracy. He acknowledged India's deep-rooted democratic history, urging all citizens to honor this legacy by participating in elections, no matter where they reside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026