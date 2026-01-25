Empowering the Electorate: Voters as India's Destiny Makers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the vital role voters play in shaping India's future, describing voting as both a constitutional privilege and an essential duty. In his address to MY-Bharat volunteers on National Voters' Day, Modi referred to voters as the 'Bhagya Vidhata' in India's ongoing development journey.

Marking the occasion celebrated annually on January 25, Modi's message stressed the symbolic importance of voting as a badge of honor that keeps India's democracy vibrant. He encouraged first-time voters, noting their potential to transform the nation, and praised efforts by the Election Commission of India to strengthen democratic processes.

Modi called for celebrating new voters, especially young women, to foster their crucial participation in democracy. He acknowledged India's deep-rooted democratic history, urging all citizens to honor this legacy by participating in elections, no matter where they reside.

