Lincoln Lincoln, Jan 25 (The Conversation)—You may have heard of probiotics, known for their presence in foods like yoghurt and their health benefits. Probiotics require prebiotics to thrive, which are fibers found in foods such as garlic and onions. Now, postbiotics are making headlines as a potential health boon.

Postbiotics are the beneficial compounds produced when gut bacteria break down prebiotics. Although still under scientific scrutiny, some studies show they could enhance mood and sleep quality, though their impact varies greatly. Unlike probiotics, postbiotics are non-living, making them easier to store but not necessarily more effective.

Despite the practical benefits of postbiotics, such as stability, research has yet to conclusively support their widespread use over probiotics and prebiotics. Most health benefits of postbiotics can naturally be obtained via a varied diet rich in fiber and fermented foods, sidestepping the need for supplement reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)