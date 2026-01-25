Left Menu

Sabalenka's Triumph: A Tiebreak Thriller at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka reached the Australian Open quarter-finals by defeating Victoria Mboko. Despite Mboko's fierce comeback, Sabalenka maintained her composure in the tiebreak, securing a 6-1, 7-6(1) victory. This win continues Sabalenka's impressive streak of 22 consecutive tiebreak victories, solidifying her presence in the Grand Slam scene.

Updated: 25-01-2026 09:52 IST
Aryna Sabalenka showcased her mastery in tiebreaks again as she outlasted Canadian emerging star Victoria Mboko to secure her spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year. Sabalenka easily seized the first set in just 31 minutes but faced a challenge as Mboko rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second.

Despite being tested by the 19-year-old, Sabalenka kept her composure. "What an incredible player for such a young age," she remarked on Mboko's performance. The Belarusian was briefly shaken when Mboko aggressively targeted her serve but managed to turn the tide and dominate the tiebreak.

Sabalenka now looks forward to a match against American Iva Jovic, aiming for her 13th successive Grand Slam quarter-final. Meanwhile, Mboko exits her Australian Open debut with her reputation enhanced, having impressed with her fearless play despite ultimately falling short to the world number one.

