Neil Nitin Mukesh pens heartfelt note for wife Rukmini on 5th wedding anniversary

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini have completed five years of marital bliss.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:09 IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini have completed five years of marital bliss. Marking their fifth anniversary, Neil took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his wife.

"Happy 5th Anniversary to you my love@rukminineilmukesh Cannot even begin to tell you how blessed I feel to have you as my life partner. God was kind to me to make you mine. I pray on this day that you be mine forever and for always. Thank you for giving me Nurvi. I love you the most," he wrote. Alongside the note, Neil dropped a string of images from his wedding festivities.

Neil and Rukmini are doting parents to three-year-old daughter Nurvi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

