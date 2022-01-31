Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer are not in hurry to marry, says Twilight actress

The Twilight actress Kristen Stewart is always in the news. She was recently questioned to reveal her wedding date. She has disclosed fantastic things for her global fans related to her romantic link with might Dylan Meyer. Let's have a look at it.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning Kristen Stewart said, It'll happen when it's supposed to happen," she also made it clear that they hadn't started planning the wedding because it's "a lot".

"It's a daunting thing, kind of, yeah. I have a lot going on right now. … Yeah, I think it'll happen when it's supposed to happen. But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we wanna do it," Kristen Stewart added.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are romantically closed to each other's hearts for the last five years. But according to Kristen Stewart, they are not in hurry to tie the knot.

It is also true that both Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have plenty of projects in the pipeline, which may be conflicting with their wedding planning.

In November 2021, the Twilight star announced on the SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that Dylan Meyer had raised the question after two years of dating.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

We all know Kristen Stewart dated Robert Pattison for around three years. Their love story commenced from the film set of Twilight. Later, they called it quits in 2013.

Recently, Catherine Hardwicke, The Twilight director made her appearance at the podcast The Big Hit Show. She revealed many interesting facts related to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and their love-making audition at her bedroom.

"Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed, the kissing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I'm like, 'Dude, calm down,'" she recalled. "And I'm in there filming with my little video camera, whatever," People noted.

There was so much chemistry she could not restrict her from warning Robert Pattinson staying away from Kristen Stewart at the time, as she revealed earlier.

"And I remember I told Rob, separately, I went, 'Listen, man, you gotta remember that she's under 18 and in our country, you can get in trouble!" she said, laughing. "He went, 'Okay, okay, jeez, calm down!'" she said.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on celebrities.

Also Read: Are Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been dating after Vincenzo's global success?