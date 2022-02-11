Left Menu

Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike seemingly confirm dating rumours

After being photographed holding hands last month, it appears the 'Euphoria' stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have confirmed their romance.

After being photographed holding hands last month, it appears the 'Euphoria' stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have confirmed their romance. Fike, 26, posted a photo on his Instagram Story in which he can be seen sharing a steamy kiss with Schafer, 22, while the two were having dinner at a restaurant.

Along with the picture, Fike wrote, "Happy birthday happy birthday," though both stars' birthdays are in December. The costars first sparked dating rumours last month when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving celeb hotspot, The Nice Guy, in West Hollywood.

Neither Schafer nor Fike have commented on the status of their relationship. Schafer was last romantically linked to fellow model Massima Desire in late 2020.

Last week, the network renewed the hit Emmy Award-winning series for season 3, following a record-breaking premiere and ongoing rating success for the Zendaya-led show's sophomore season. "Sam (Levinson), Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement.

"We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," Orsi added. While Zendaya and Schafer have been at the centre of the show since it first premiered in June 2019, Fike made his onscreen debut in season 2. He's also a musician, releasing his debut album 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong' in 2020, in addition to collaborating with Brockhampton, Halsey and Paul McCartney. (ANI)

