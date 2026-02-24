The Wedding of Virosh: A Star-Studded Affair in Udaipur

In an anticipation-filled atmosphere, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandana are set to tie the knot at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. Security measures are stringent, with private bouncers and police on-site to secure the premises from any unauthorized access.

Fans are eagerly following the events as both actors have teased glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities online. A noteworthy moment was a friendly cricket match with friends, playfully dubbed the "VIROSH Premier League." With the main ceremony scheduled for Thursday, the couple has expressed gratitude to their fans, embracing the name "The Wedding of Virosh," coined by their followers.

Deverakonda and Mandana are celebrated figures in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. Udaipur's picturesque landscape, a renowned wedding destination, plays host to their nuptials, continuing the city's tradition of grand functions for the elite, following recent high-profile ceremonies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)