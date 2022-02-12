Noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away

Former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away in Pune on Saturday, a company official said.

He was 83.

Bajaj was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away at around 1430 hrs on Saturday, the official said. His last rites will be held on Sunday.

He is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal. He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year.

