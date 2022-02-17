Boruto Chapter 67 spoilers out: Will Kawaki turn into a second Isshiki?

Japanese manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 has been released on January 20. Fans are waiting for a month to get the new chapter, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 67 are out. Major spoilers ahead! But before reading the spoilers let's have a quick recap.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66

Recently we saw Boruto is crawling by his chest and struggling to stand properly. Although he has taken Amado's medication, it is taking a long time to respond. The medicine suppresses Momoshiki to take full control of Boruto's mind.

In Boruto Chapter 66, Kawaki and Boruto are fighting fiercely. Naruto is surprised, as none of them seem to hold back. Naruto watches them fight helplessly, and all his requests to stop are in vain. Unfortunately, when he gets back to his senses, he asks for help from Kawaki. It seems they had already planned for it, and Kawaki stabs Botuto without the slightest hesitation.

Naruto accuses him of acting like a demon, but Kawaki ignores him. Kawaki says Naruto has to face the reality. What will happen next? The chapter ends with a hint at Amado's plans. According to his plan, Kawaki will turn into a second Isshiki.

Boruto Chapter 67 spoilers

Boruto Chapter 67 will mainly focus on three vital storylines. Let's first discuss what happens to Boruto Uzumaki. Since he is the hero of the story, he may survive but could remain unaware about his fatal injury and how he comes back to his normal life. In the last chapter, we saw him lying down but his death was confirmed.

Secondly, Boruto Chapter 67 might also show the return of the jougan, or the use of a cyborg created by Amado as his vessel to revive into.

And lastly, what will be Kawaki's action in the upcoming chapters, we all are waiting eagerly to know that. Hopefully, Kawaki has some plans of getting rid of Boruto's karma without killing him. Moreover, as Kawaki stabs Boruto, his relationship with Naruto is damaged, meaning that he could perhaps leave Konoha village.

Finally, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 67 will also show the reaction of Amado to Kawaki's work.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 67 is scheduled to be released on February 20, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 67 varies in different countries. The official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries according to the time zone.

