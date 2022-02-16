Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175: Yuta plans to eliminate cockroaches king Kurourushi from earth

In the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, we saw a severe fight in the Sendai Colony.The Culling game is on. Yuta and Kurourishi 's battle will be continue in the upcoming chapter 175.Unfortunately, fans have to wait for a week to know about the next stages of the fight. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 is set to release on February 20, 2022.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here are some unofficial spoilers of the upcoming installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 spoilers

RyuIshigori and TakakoUro notice that Dhruv's shikigami is vanishing. Kogane tells Ishigori that Okkutsu is the player who changed at the last moment. Now Okkutsu and Dhruv are dealing with each other.

Meanwhile, he noticed some cockroaches come flying towards them and kills a citizen brutally. Okkutsu wonders whether these cockroaches are real but they all have cursed energy. Suddenly the king of the cockroaches, Kurourushi appears, and Yuta prepares himself to fight with him.

Yuta defeats Dhruv (standing at 91 points) and is on his way towards Kenjaku's finest cursed spirits, Kurourushi. Currently, everybody is keeping their eyes on Yuta. He wants to make 400 points and kill killKenjaku alone.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 is titled "The monstrous sword blade". Twitter user Ducky shared the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 that reads, "The distorted battlefield. Okkotsu is in a series of battles!"

He also predicts Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 might show "Yuuta who crushed Kurouroshi! But Uro's decides to attack...!"

Yuta also plans to eliminate the king of cockroaches from the face of the earth. Who will win between Yuta and Kurourishi? Let's wait for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 on February 20.

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

