Inside Edge Season 4 renewal might take some more time!

Amazon Originals' first Hindi language web series, Inside Edge has acquired a huge fan base in India and other countries across the world. Inside Edge Season 3 was launched on December 3, 2021. Now fans are waiting for Season 4.

The third season's story left a few loose ends, which fans believe will be resolved in Inside Edge Season 4. After the release of the third season, fans love the twist of the story angle. On the concept, a user said, "Binged #InsideEdge3 fabulous performance twst at his bst can't wait 4 season 4 phenomenaly drafted @FarOutAkhtar

&well crafted by @vivekoberoi @RichaChadha #tarun and many other talented strs it was amazing to watch starcastlovd it at the most keep shining waiting for more."

Another user shared, "#InsideEdge3:- Good watch. Unlike S1 and S2, Season3 is more about Politics, Revenge and Power of all the characters. Engaging episodes, great performances and ultimately ends on a cliffhanger."

But As of now, there is no official announcement on the renewal of the series for a fourth season. However, it is expected that Amazon Prime Video will eventually come with Inside Edge Season 4, and many of the cast and crew members are hopeful about the future of the series.

Karan Oberoi, who portrays Imtiaz Khan in the first two seasons but was not present in the third season, expressed his interest to play a role in Inside Edge Season 4 in May 2020. Furthermore, before the season 3 premiere, executive producer Farhan Akhtar acknowledged fans' desire for the fourth part of the cricket-based web series.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, creator Karan Anshuman said that if Inside Edge Season 4 happens, he would definitely go for it.

"If there's a season 4, I'll be obviously going for it. Cricket is never short of drama and drama around cricket is always amazing. So yes, I'll be looking forward to taking up the fourth season if it happens!"

Considering all the factors we can definitely expect a season 4. And if Inside Edge Season 4 gets approval from Amazon Prime, it could release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023. Looking at the show's popularity and devoted fan base, some industry experts think that it's just a matter of time before we get Inside Edge Season 4.

Some of the cast members who are expected to return to their respective roles include Vivek Oberoi (as Vikrant Dhawan), Aamir Bashir (Yashvardhan Patil), Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Prashant Kanaujia), Angad Bedi (Arvind Vashishth), and Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan).

