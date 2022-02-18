Derry Girls Season 3 latest updates & everything you should know

British teen sitcom Derry Girls is inspired by McGee's own experiences growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the final years of the Troubles. The series is created and written by Lisa McGee, and debuted on January 4, 2018, on Channel 4. After the first two seasons' success, enthusiasts have been waiting for Derry Girls Season 3. To their pleasure, the wait is almost over!

After several delays, Channel 4's sitcom Derry Girls Season 3 is finally arriving later this year. The filming for the Northern Irish drama Derry Girls has been repeatedly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The principal photography was originally supposed to commence in June 2020, but it finally started in December 2021.

Derry Girls Season 3 has already gifted the first-look teaser for the long-awaited fans, with a short clip apparently showing the girls and the 'wee English fella' James getting arrested. The teaser is a small clip, but the footage has teased a gang, whose members are spotted through the spotlight reflected from a helicopter. They were instructed to put their hands up, and we can't wait to see the final season of the Irish series.

Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn as five teenagers living in mid-1990s Derry while attending Our Lady Immaculate College, a fictional girls' Catholic secondary school based on the real-life Thornhill College, where McGee herself studied. Thanks to Netflix for picking the series for their global audience.

Channel 4 has not yet confirmed the release date of Derry Girls Season 3, but we can still assume its availability. If the principal photography takes six months and the post-production work takes another six months, we could expect the series to premiere sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Almost all the main Derry Girls cast are all expected to reprise their roles in Season 3, including Saoirse-Monica Jackson (as Erin Quinn), Louisa Harland (Orla Mc Cool), Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin), Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle Mallon), Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire), Tara Lynne O'Neill (Ma/Mary), Kathy Kiera Clarke (Aunt Sarah), Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael), Tommy Tiernan (Da/Gerry), Ian Mc Elhinney (Granda Joe), Kevin Mc Aleer (Uncle Colm) and Leah O'Rourke (Jenny Joyce).

Derry Girls Season 3 is coming on Channel 4 & Netflix sometime in 2022. It doesn't have the official release date yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new about the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix series.

