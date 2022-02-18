Babylon Berlin Season 4 updates: Directors reveal plans to develop new story angles

The German neo-noir television series, Babylon Berlin is based on author Volker Kutscher's novel of the same name that portrays the story of the Weimar Republic in 1929. The series is created by Tom Tykwer and Achim von Borries. After the first three seasons' success, fans have been waiting for Babylon Berlin Season 4. To their delight, the wait is almost over!

Babylon Berlin's official Instagram post recently revealed that the filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 was wrapped up in early September 2021, and the project is currently under post-production. We already got the first-look images of the show, dropped by the series producer X-Filme via Instagram.

In the pictures, the actress Liv Lisa Fries, who plays Charlotte Ritter is seen standing with her detective camera hanging in her waist. Some people in Nazi militant uniforms are standing behind her.

The caption reads: "It won't be long now... The 4th season of Babylon Berlin finished shooting and will be shown in Germany and around the world starting next year…"

What to expect from Babylon Berlin Season 4?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season holds an approval rating of 100% based on 30 reviews. The series itself received several awards.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 will cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case. Before the official renewal of the fourth season, Henk Handloegten stated, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on."

The directors, Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten, have already shared their plans to bring changes to the plot. Henk Handloegten told "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again."

The German-language drama follows Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, a police clerk by day and a flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector. Season 4 is set in winter 1930-1931.

Babylon Berlin Season 3 left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon Rath incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 can also highlight the relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries). Season 3 hinted at their future relationship with a kissing scene. "Definitely I mean we, we can't go another way now," Henk Handloegten said to Express.UK while being asked if their connection would continue to be explored.

In addition, Kutscher's fourth "Babylon Berlin" novel includes the chapter "The Fatherland Files," where the novel finds Gereon investigating a mysterious murder with ties to the rising Nazi party. Babylon Berlin Season 4 might also adapt "The Fatherland Files" in the storyline. Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler is only mentioned in passing during the first two seasons of Babylon Berlin.

Who are returning in Babylon Berlin Season 4?

Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries are returning in the fourth run as Inspector Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter, respectively. The other returning cast members include Mišel Matičević (as Edgar Kasabian), Jens Harzer (Dr. Anno Schmidt), Hannah Herzsprung (Helga Rath), and Ronald Zehrfeld (Walter Weintraub).

Mark Ivanir, the Ukrainian-Israeli actor who is quite popular for "The Good Shepherd" and Netflix series "Away" is joining Babylon Berlin Season 4.

When can we expect Babylon Berlin Season 4?

As of now, there is no announcement on the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 from Netflix or the production company Filmgesichter. But now that the filming is already done, it could take five to six months for the post-production to be completed. So we can expect the series to be premiered in Q2 2022.

