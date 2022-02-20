Dana Delany was prompted by Bob Saget's death to get checked after suffering fall

American actor Dana Delany has shared how friend Bob Saget's death taught her to be extra cautious when dealing with a recent injury. The star, who was a good friend of Saget's for over 30 years, took to Twitter on Friday showing off a black eye she got after falling down a staircase. "You should see the other guy," Delany joked when tweeting a selfie showing her bruised right eye.

In a second tweet, the actor shared how the circumstances of Saget's death inspired her to get checked out to make sure she was ok. "Thank you all for your concern. I fell down some iron stairs headfirst (totally sober!) and all I could think of was poor Bob Saget," she said, adding, "So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John's emergency took great care of me."

Delany's fall happened a little over a week after the late comedian's cause of death was released. An autopsy report revealed the 'Full House' alum died from head trauma, according to a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office, according to Fox News. "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family said in a statement.

Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the statement revealed, noting that "no drugs or alcohol were involved." The Orange County Medical Examiner's office told Fox News an autopsy was performed and "all testing and further studies have been completed."

"In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma," the medical examiner's statement said. It continued, "His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time."

As per Fox News, Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton on January 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville. Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the time. (ANI)

