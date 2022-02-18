Russian Doll Season 2: Annie Murphy’s role will be the ‘heart of the season,’ says Lyonne

The Emmy-nominated series Russian Doll was praised worldwide and kept fans engaged with the hope for Russian Doll season 2. Russian Doll Season 2 was confirmed in June 2019. The filming resumed in March 2021, after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming for Russian Doll season 2 has been wrapped up.

Recently the makers revealed the new-look images from Russian Doll season 2. This has given fans a first look at Nadia and Alan's (Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Bennettrespectively) comebacks. This time Alan is having a moustache. It also gives fans a sneak peek of Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy in her as-yet-undisclosed role. Greta Lee's Maxine is also back in Russian Doll season 2.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Natasha Lyonne teased a little bit about the plot and what we can expect. "It's definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall," said Lyonne.

"I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story. (I like the idea of) saddling up with a book in the attic and letting that world take you away on a journey. I do have this dream that people get to do that with this show.

Lyonne continued, "We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling... It's for sure a puzzle box. With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can't believe we pulled it off."

While discussing Annie Murphy's character, she described Murphy's role is going to be the "core component and the heart of the season." In Russian Doll Season 4, the character will help Nadia come to terms with "the nature of mortality."

She explained: "There's some serious motherf**kers on that Russian Doll show – on a human level – and she's definitely one of the good guys."

In March 2021, Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy was cast for Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity. She said her undisclosed role is quite different from Alexis Rose in CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek.

"Yes, an even further departure from Alexis, so yeah, I'm excited for it to come out," said the Canadian actress.

Another update is that Russian Doll Season 2 added District 9 and Elysium star Sharlto Copley to the cast list.

When it comes to release date, there is no official announcement from the creators. However, according to Netflix life, on February 11, Netflix confirmed that Russian Doll season 2 will be released in spring 2022. We will update you with any news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!

