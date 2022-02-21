James Gunn gets engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend and actor Jennifer Holland. The writer-director-producer, whose credits include 'Peacemaker', 'The Suicide Squad' and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise, took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his longtime partner sipping from a mug while showing off a stunning diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Not only the filmmaker, but Holland also confirmed their engagement by sharing a post that showcased a photo of herself and Gunn on Instagram with a rainbow behind the couple and captioned the snap as "Happiness". Among those congratulating the couple in the comments section were several actors who have appeared in Gunn's films and TV projects, including Viola Davis, Karen Gillan, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn and Holland are not only romantically involved but also have worked together as well, with her playing Emilia Harcourt in 'The Suicide Squad' and reprising that role in 'Peacemaker', opposite John Cena. Her other credits include the TV series 'Sun Records' and 'American Horror Story'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the couple has been together since 2015. They were introduced by Gunn's friend Michael Rosenbaum, known for his role as Lex Luthor in the TV series 'Smallville', who was dating one of Holland's friends at the time.

Rosenbaum had offered to set them up after the director saw a photograph of Holland and asked who she was. When Rosenbaum's then-girlfriend approached Holland with the idea of a setup, Holland admitted she had never heard of Gunn, despite the fact he had become pretty much a popular name. Holland told The Hollywood Reporter last month that she was initially hesitant about going out with Gunn -- "She described James as a producer-director. I guess the fact that she put producer first or something, it just kind of gave me weird vibes" -- before looking him up online, where he "seemed so incredibly charming in interviews."

According to Holland, they clicked on the very first date. Talking about it, she said, "I just told him my whole life story. We spent like seven hours together and that's it. That's how it started." Gunn was previously married to 'The Office' star Jenna Fischer; they split in 2007 after six years of marriage.

On the work front, he is currently directing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' for Marvel Studios, with the second season of 'Peacemaker' officially on the way for HBO Max. (ANI)

