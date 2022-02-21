Tribes of Europa Season 2: Can we expect its renewal in 2022?

In the German television series Tribes of Europa, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a war arises between the tribes. The series is written and directed by Philip Koch alongside Jana Burbach and Benjamin Seiler (in scripts) and Florian Baxmeyer (in direction). After the first three seasons' success, fans have been waiting for Tribes of Europa Season 2.

Tribes of Europa was released on February 19, 2021, and accumulated an enormous fanbase with positive reviews, thanks to its captivating storyline. Tribes of Europa Season 2 to resolve the major cliffhangers left in the first season. Fans are expecting a renewal of the series. Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet confirmed Tribes of Europa Season 2. But we cannot rule out the possibility of a new season.

It has been a tough time for the entertainment industry due to the pandemic and its impact on entertainment industries across the globe. No wonder the development of the second season will take some more time. But it is likely that Netflix is already considering the renewal of Tribes of Europa Season 2. We can expect the series to be renewed this year.

Tribes of Europa left fans with many unsolved questions. Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, Moses (Oliver Masucci) and his youngest sibling Elija (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake. Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube, and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show what has happened to the cube? Whether the three Origine siblings find it out? Will the cube again become a powerful weapon?

Here's the official synopsis for Tribes of Europa.

"Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates that vie for dominance over other states. The siblings get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube."

Currently, there is no official renewal announcement on the series. If Tribes of Europa returns with Season 2, we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix series.

