Vin Diesel in London for 'Fast & Furious 10' shoot

It seems like the team of 'Fast & Furious 10' has started shooting for the film in London.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:58 IST
Vin Diesel . Image Credit: ANI
It seems like the team of 'Fast & Furious 10' has started shooting for the film in London. On Wednesday, Vin took to Instagram and wrote, "Fast is back in London, amongst many new locations around the world for the Finale of Fast."

Alongside the caption, he dropped a throwback image with late actor Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson. "Hope to make you proud...All love, Always," Vin added.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021's F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies. Jason Momoa is also a part of the 10th instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

