Avenue 5 Season 2 might release in the middle of 2022, but nothing is official yet

Avenue 5 is a television series "set in the future, mostly in space." The series is created by Armando Iannucci and its first season premiered on January 19, 2020. After its release, the comedy series received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Fans have been waiting for Avenue 5 Season 2. To their delight, the wait is almost over!

After several delays, the principal photography for Avenue 5 Season 2 was completed in November, and hopefully, the series is currently under post-production. So we can guess that Avenue 5 Season 2 would come out in the middle of 2022.The Production for the series was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated Avenue 5 Season 2 will pick up from the ending of the first season. Avenue 5 is set forty years in the future, mostly in space. It is a science-fiction story of a cruise ship, which would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth.

The cast list for Avenue 5 Season 2 is yet to be announced, but seemingly almost all the main cast members would return in Avenue 5 Season 2. This includes Hugh Laurie (as Ryan Clark), Zack Woods (Matt Spencer) Ethan Phillips (Spike Martin), Lenora Crichlow(Billie McEvoy), Rebecca Front (Karen Kelly), and Josh Gad (Herman Judd).

Currently, there is no official release date for Avenue 5 Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the HBO series.

