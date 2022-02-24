Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Why its renewal is just a matter of time

Netflix's romantic drama Sweet Magnolias released 10 episodes on February 4, 2022. Viewers love the series for its excellent storyline, and they already started gossiping about Sweet Magnolias Season 3. The series has become one of the most-watched shows in America and throughout the world among young-aged and middle-aged audiences.

Sweet Magnolias is developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears. The series premiered on Netflix on May 19, 2020. In July 2020, the series was renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, there is no announcement regarding Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

The second season certainly left a lot of questions unanswered, which might be a sign that the creators have plans to make more seasons. Fans are ardently waiting to know the next part of the story.

Although the possibility of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is high, it would be quite absurd to expect the renewal announcement so soon. Based on general rules and past records, we can expect the third season will be renewed in April.

Sweet magnolias Season 2 ends with Cal losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Now it will be interesting to see what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future? How will Maddie react and respond after knowing the secrets of Cal?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sheryl stated, "In a potential third season, it's certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward. Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves."

She also added: " If we have an opportunity to go forward [with season 3], there's a certain amount of soul searching [Maddie] has to do to find out how she ended up in another relationship where she wasn't getting the whole truth. Call is unintentionally triggering a lot of issues from her marriage with Bill."

Moreover, before the release of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, while chatting with Parade regarding how fans are going to enjoy the wilderness and the twist and turns of season 2, Joanna Garcia hinted at the possibilities of Sweet Magnolias Season 3. She opined Season 2 will end on a few cliffhangers for a potential third season.

So it looks like Sweet magnolias Season 3 will surely happen. If the third season happens, almost all the stars will return to reprise their respective roles including JoAnna Garcia Swisher (as Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliot (Dana Sue Sullivan), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Carson Rowland (Tyler), Logan Allen (Kyle), Anneliese Judge (Annie) and Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen).

Sweet magnolias Season 3 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with any official announcements. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix series.

