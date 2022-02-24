Silambarasan to host 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' following Kamal Haasan's exit
Actor Silambarasan is set to host the reality series Bigg Boss Ultimate from this Sunday after veteran star Kamal Haasan announced his exit from the show.
Actor Silambarasan is set to host the reality series ''Bigg Boss Ultimate'' from this Sunday after veteran star Kamal Haasan announced his exit from the show. Last week, Haasan said he exited the show owing to scheduling conflicts with his forthcoming film ''Vikram''.
Silambarasan, who will host the remaining episodes of ''Bigg Boss Ultimate'' on Disney+ Hotstar, on Thursday said he is ''extremely delighted'' to be part of the show.
''I have been an avid follower of all the Bigg Boss Tamil seasons, and I am excited to engage with the audience and the contestants in person. Audiences are appreciating new kinds of content lately and this is a great opportunity for me to explore my talent outside the cinema and acting. ''Kamal Haasan sir has left a thumping impression on the show and there are large shoes to fill, I will do my best to keep the viewers entertained with a fresh perspective,'' the actor, known for Tamil films like ''Dum'' and ''Maanaadu'', said in a statement.
Disney+ Hotstar launched ''Bigg Boss Ultimate'', the first-ever OTT exclusive season of the popular reality show ''Bigg Boss Tamil'' on January 30.
