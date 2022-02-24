Dead to Me Season 3 filming to resume soon (might release in spring 2022)

Fans are waiting patiently for Dead to Me Season 3. In July, 2020, Netflix officially renewed Dead to Me for its third and final season. Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to reveal the release date for Dead to Me Season 3. The good news is that after several interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for the upcoming season started on May 10, 2021, with an aim to complete shooting on August 2 of the same year, but there were further delays due to the pandemic.

The production of the show was also halted for a short duration due to Christina's multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. She issued a statement on the matter addressing the fans on August 10. It is yet to be confirmed whether the filming for Dead to Me Season 3 has restarted.

According to the latest updates by Deadline in December 2021, the production would start back up again in early 2022 and last for three weeks. It's unclear if filming has resumed yet.

Hopefully, the production will be wrapped up very soon. According to NetflixLife Dead to Me Season 3 will release sometime in Spring 2022. Since NetflixLife's predictions often come true, we could go for it until the official announcement arrives.

Netflix has already confirmed the return of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale in Dead to Me Season 3. Dead to Me is about a friendship that blossoms between Jen and Judy. Jen's husband was killed in a car accident. She is now a real estate agent based in Laguna Beach, California, trying to come to terms with her loss through therapy, exercise, and other methods. She uses anger and resentment as an outlet for her grief.

Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent on the storyline. Steve Wood is Judy's ex-fiancé who is an attorney involved with the Greek Mafia.

The plot for Dead to Me Season 3 is yet to reveal but it is likely the last season will surely clear all the cliffhangers left before. Currently, the release date for the series is yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Why its renewal is just a matter of time