'Pawn Stars' fame Rick Harrison sued by mother over assets, ownership

Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' fame has been sued by his mother in a dispute over family assets and ownership of the Las Vegas business featured on the long-running reality TV show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 10:11 IST
Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' fame has been sued by his mother in a dispute over family assets and ownership of the Las Vegas business featured on the long-running reality TV show. According to Fox News, court records suggest the lawsuit was filed on Thursday in Nevada state court by attorneys for Harrison's mother, Joanne Harrison. It names Rick Harrison, the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, business entities Harrison Properties, JoRich Properties and others as defendants.

"The allegations are false and I think that my 81-year old mother is being manipulated by others for their personal gain," Rick Harrison told the news outlet. The breach-of-contract complaint said Joanne Harrison was married for 58 years to the late Richard Harrison, who was known on the show as 'The Old Man'.

It alleged that while she was hospitalized in 2000 or 2001, Rick Harrison, one of the couple's three sons, had her sign over to him her 51 per cent ownership interest in the pawn shop. In 2009, the business became the setting for the History Channel show that also featured grandson Richard Corey Harrison and family friend Austin 'Chumlee' Russell.

The lawsuit said that when Richard Harrison died in 2018, Joanne Harrison inherited his 49 per cent share of the pawn shop but Rick Harrison has failed to provide her with complete documentation of its finances. Joanne Harrison also alleges she has been unable to get a proper accounting of more than USD 500,000 worth of cash and silver she believes her husband accumulated before his death.

As per Fox News, the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, an accounting of assets, a court order banning Rick Harrison from using funds belonging to Joanne Harrison and "a constructive trust" over property that belongs to her. (ANI)

