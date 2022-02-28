Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz to headline Zindagi's new series 'Mrs & Mr Shameem'

Pakistani stars Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz are set to feature in the latest Zindagi original series ''Mrs & Mr Shameem'', the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as an ''unconventional love story'', the show will premiere globally on ZEE5 on March 11.

The series is directed by filmmaker Kashif Nisar, who has helmed dramas like ''Dumpukht - Aatish E Ishq'' and ''O Rangreza''. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said the upcoming drama marks the continuation of their collaboration with Zindagi to present ''real and relevant stories but with a twist''.

''It's an unconventional love story explored through a new lens as it shatters age old gender roles and boundaries defined by the society. It also has a stellar team behind it, and we are excited to bring this forth to our viewers across 190+ countries,'' Kalra said in a statement.

While Qamar is known for Pakistani dramas like ''Thakan'' and movies including ''Manto'' and her Bollywood debut ''Hindi Medium'', Ijaz's credits include shows like ''Badi Aapa'' and ''Rehaai''.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said ''Mrs & Mr Shameem'' aims at ''redefining the meaning of true love'' and challenges society's preconceived gender biases. ''It is an uncommon bond of two people based on nothing superficial,'' she added.

According to Nisar, the show follows the story of Shameem, who ''embodies effeminate traits'' while Umaina, played by Qamar, is ''outspoken and bold in her ways''. ''Despite their significant personality differences, there develops a beautiful bond between them of love, respect and companionship''.

The show has been written by playwright Sajjad Gul (Saji), who said the series is a ''contemporary story'' which traces the journey of Umaina and Shameem discovering love in its ''unusual ways''.

''The show challenges the gender barriers that exist in society. We hope that the audience connects with the story as it presents a fresh perspective on love,'' the writer added.

