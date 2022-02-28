Left Menu

Blackpink's Rose tests positive for COVID-19

Popular Korean singer Rose of Blackpink band has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:46 IST
Rose (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Popular Korean singer Rose of Blackpink band has tested positive for COVID-19. YG Entertainment, the label handling the group shared Rose's diagnosis via a statement, CNN reported.

"Blackpink's Rose took a PCR test before her (overseas) departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities. The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rose who was diagnosed with Covid-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms," the statement read. The statement then went on to urge fans to pray for Rose's recovery.

"All four members of Blackpink have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, and we will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort (for their well-being). We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rose's rapid recovery as well as the BLACKPINK members who are active globally. We will provide an update if there are any changes in the future," it concluded. Blackpink, comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, was formed in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

