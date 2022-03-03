Demon Slayer Season 3 production is underway; might release in early 2023!

Demon Slayer Season 3 is official now, and it will showcase the "Swordsmith Village" arc. After the end of the second season that covers the "Entertainment District" arc, the third season was announced in December.

Demon Slayer is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by KoyoharuGotouge. The story focuses on a kind-hearted boy called TanjiroKamado, who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive, but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. He fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

Following the big announcement of Demon Slayer Season 3, the creators released a poster, teasing fans what they can expect from the third season.

In the shared poster, the key visual shows Demon Slayer Season 2 ended. The poster shows two major characters from Demon Slayer Season 3 with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaSwordsmith Village Arc!"

HaruoSotozaki will be the director for Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village, while Akira Matsushima is returning to provide new character designs. Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be produced at Ufotable once more.

Before the announcement of the third season, fans were worried Demon Slayer season 3 might get affected by Ufotable's brewing tax evasion scandal. Ufotable president and Demon Slayer producer Hikaru Kondo was found hiding 30 percent of the income from their Tokyo anime restaurants. He supposedly adjusted the accounting ledger to hide about 446 million yen ($4.11 million), as noted by Monsters Critics.

However, here's the good news from the studio. The arc that follows the Entertainment District arc, namely The Swordsmith Village arc, is already in the works. Tanjiro travels to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it.

According to the current news Demon Slayer Season 3 reportedly started its production on February 13, 2022. If that is true, then (based on past records) we can guess that the anime will be premiered in fall 2022. However, we must keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of the third installment. If we take that into consideration, then a more realistic release schedule for the third season could be anywhere between April and October 2023.

Demon Slayer Season 3: The Swordsmith Village arc is going to cover around 25 or more chapters of the manga, similar to the length of the Entertainment District Arc. Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be two of the primary new characters in the upcoming installment. Tanjiro will meet them during travel. We can also see Tengen Uzui even if he did survive season 2. He might be living happily his retired life with his three wives.

The release date for Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

