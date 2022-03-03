Left Menu

Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis call it quits after nearly 4 years of dating

After a nearly four-year relationship, actors Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have broken up.

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After a nearly four-year relationship, actors Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have broken up. "Chris and Annabelle have broken up," an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, adding that the actors "haven't been together for a few months now."

The two actors first sparked romance rumours in March 2018, when they were seen together at London's Heathrow Airport. That April, they were spotted at a dinner event in Malibu. A source said at the time that they appeared "very comfortable together." The pair then confirmed their relationship months later while holding hands on a walk in London in July. They were seen vacationing on a yacht in Italy with Pine's parents that August, reported People magazine.

While they kept a low profile, the two had often been seen on walks in New York and Los Angeles since. They spent time self-isolating together during the pandemic as well. Wallis is known for starring alongside Tom Cruise in the 2017 remake of 'The Mummy', plus the 'Conjuring' spin-off horror movie 'Annabelle'. She also stars as Zora on the 'Star Trek: Discovery' television series -- and Pine famously played Capt. Kirk in three 'Star Trek' movies, with a fourth one in the works.

Wallis previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016. Pine was last linked to Icelandic model Iris Bjork Johannesdottir from 2014 to early 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

