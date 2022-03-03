Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Indian student showers praise on Sonu Sood

A Congress leader on Thursday shared a video showing a woman from Madhya Pradesh who was apparently stuck in Ukraine singing the praises of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for lending a helping hand.Ajay Singh, a state Congress leader, tweeted the video in which the woman who hails from Rewa district of MP is heard talking about the actors philanthropy.Hello, I am Shrishti Singh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:12 IST
Ukraine crisis: Indian student showers praise on Sonu Sood
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress leader on Thursday shared a video showing a woman from Madhya Pradesh who was apparently stuck in Ukraine singing the praises of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for lending a helping hand.

Ajay Singh, a state Congress leader, tweeted the video in which the woman who hails from Rewa district of MP is heard talking about the actor's philanthropy.

“Hello, I am Shrishti Singh. We boarded a train. Sonu Sood's team has helped us hugely.... It guided us at every moment. Look how many students are sitting around -- all are Indians,'' the woman, who seemed to be somewhere near Ukraine's borders, said. ''The train is packed with Indians. Sonu Sood is guiding us every moment. He worked day in and day out (to help the stranded Indian nationals),'' she added.

The woman's praise for the actor came at a time when the Indian government has launched ''operation Ganga'' to rescue the Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, and deputed four central ministers for overseeing the evacuation from eastern Europe.

The Congress leader in his tweet also congratulated Sood and his team for their work. Sood had earlier come in for praise when he helped scores of migrant labourers who were trying to return to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022